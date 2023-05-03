You Can Now Report Double-Parking, Blocked Bus and Bike Lanes on New NYC DOT Platform

What to Know The New York City Department of Transportation has launched a new web platform where New Yorkers can report problem areas where double-parking and blocked bike and bus lanes happen frequently because of vehicles unloading and loading.

The new platform will gather public feedback which which then assiste the DOT identify possible locations for dedicated loading zones.

As of March 2023, NYC DOT has installed over 2,000 loading zones since December 24, 2021, and will add at least 500 new loading zones per year in 2023 and 2024 on a rolling basis.

The New York City Department of Transportation has launched a new web platform where New Yorkers can report problem areas where double-parking and blocked bike and bus lanes happen frequently because of vehicles unloading and loading.

The new platform will gather public feedback, which will help DOT identify possible locations for dedicated loading zones. This new platform allows users to place a pin on a map to identify problem areas, as well as add comments.

As of March 2023, NYC DOT has installed over 2,000 loading zones since December 24, 2021, and will add at least 500 new loading zones per year in 2023 and 2024 on a rolling basis.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“We want New Yorkers to help us pin down double parking and blocked bus and bike lanes across our city,” the city's DOT Commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez, said in a statement. “Our new web platform will empower New Yorkers to join the conversation about where problems exist and where we can build new loading zones across the five boroughs.”

Not only will the platform potentially result in added loading zones, but it will also reduce hazardous road conditions.

“Double parking and blocked bike and bus lanes slow our city down and create hazards for our pedestrians and bikers, but strategically using real time consumer feedback and data, we can create better efficiencies around loading zones and improve safety,” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said.

New York City Council Member Amanda Farías shared the same sentiment.

"Double-parking is a chronic issue throughout our City, and is one of the largest quality of life issues facing my district everyday. It is not only illegal to double-park your car, but it puts others in danger when neighbors are unable to cross traffic safely, congestion is added to our streets, crossways and bike lanes are blocked, and emergency vehicles cannot respond in time,” Farías said in a statement.

To visit the new NYC DOT platform, visit nyc.gov/LoadingFeedback or click here.