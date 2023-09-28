Rain returns to NYC area Friday — no, it won't be as bad as last weekend

The tri-state finally started to dry out from the four-day soaker that put a damper on plans last weekend — and now more rain is set to hit the area.

Clouds had already taken over by Thursday morning, with with showers and drizzle possible starting during the evening hours. But the real precipitation starts Friday.

Periods of heavy rain and even thunder are possible starting with the morning commute, but it most likely throughout the afternoon and evening. Flooding is possible for much of a tri-state area as a result of the heavy rain, which is coming as the ground is already water-logged due to the remnants of Ophelia that drenched the region.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Coastal zones will once again be at risk, continuing a brutal run for places like the Jersey Shore. It's been day after day of gusty winds, rough surf and higher high tides, and unfortunately coastal flooding will be a concern once more.

A full moon won't help with tide levels, which will lead to the chance for minor coastal flooding. Rough surf will ensure additional beach erosion as well.

So how long will the rain and nasty conditions stick around this time? Luckily it won't be nearly as long, though it will linger into Saturday morning. The showers stop around then and the rest of the weekend looks pleasant — particularly Sunday, which is expected to feature sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

After that, warmer and rain-free weather will dominate the week. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s, although Tuesday could see highs around 80s degrees — a blast of summer-like feels during the first week of October.

STORM TEAM 4: Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 4 and track the storm with our interactive radar at https://www.nbcnewyork.com/weather/

See Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast below: