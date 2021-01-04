NYC Man Stabs Grandfather to Death With Machete, Injures 4-Year-Old and Another Relative

A New York City man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death with a machete and injured two other relatives, including a 4-year-old girl.

Police say the 22-year-old man, who has not been identified, attacked his 79-year-old grandfather on Sunday evening at an apartment building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the grandfather stabbed in the abdomen along with a 49-year-old man who was slashed in the hand and a 4-year-old girl who was slashed in the hip.

The grandfather was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

It's unclear what prompted the attack but authorities say two other victims are also relatives of the suspect. They were also transported to a hospital in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.