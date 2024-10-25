World Series

Free World Series watch parties to be held at World Trade Center

By Samantha Eddy

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Port Authority of New York will be hosting free public viewings of the 2024 MLB World Series starting Oct. 25 at the World Trade Center.

The viewings will be located at the North Oculus Plaza, and fans can order food and drinks from the nearby Oculus Beer Garden and Westfield World Trade Center shops and restaurants.

Additional activities, giveaways, and food options will be available starting with the viewing for Game 2.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The outdoor viewings are scheduled to take place rain or shine.

Updates on the event will be available on the World Trade Center’s Instagram account.

2024 World Series game start times

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

Local

Brooklyn 39 mins ago

Beloved makeshift Bed-Stuy Aquarium paved over by NYC crews

World Series 3 hours ago

How to get Yankees World Series merch

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast?

The World Series games will all start at 5:08 p.m. Pacific Time.

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World Series
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us