Free World Series watch parties to be held at World Trade Center

The Port Authority of New York will be hosting free public viewings of the 2024 MLB World Series starting Oct. 25 at the World Trade Center.

The viewings will be located at the North Oculus Plaza, and fans can order food and drinks from the nearby Oculus Beer Garden and Westfield World Trade Center shops and restaurants.

Additional activities, giveaways, and food options will be available starting with the viewing for Game 2.

The outdoor viewings are scheduled to take place rain or shine.

Updates on the event will be available on the World Trade Center’s Instagram account.

2024 World Series game start times

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast?

The World Series games will all start at 5:08 p.m. Pacific Time.

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):