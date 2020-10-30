Woman, Young Girl Dead After Struck by SUV on Queens Sidewalk

A woman and a young girl were killed after an out-of-control SUV hopped a curb in Queens and barreled into them while they were on the sidewalk, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 164th Street in Jamaica, according to police. The driver of the black Range Rover appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, the front of while was smashed in, video showed.

The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced dead. No charges have yet been filed against the driver.

Police said the woman and the child were not related. An investigation is ongoing.