Jamaica

Woman, Young Girl Dead After Struck by SUV on Queens Sidewalk

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman and a young girl were killed after an out-of-control SUV hopped a curb in Queens and barreled into them while they were on the sidewalk, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 164th Street in Jamaica, according to police. The driver of the black Range Rover appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, the front of while was smashed in, video showed.

The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital where they were pronounced dead. No charges have yet been filed against the driver.

News

New York City 1 hour ago

Midtown Stores Board Up Windows Ahead of Potential Election Night Unrest

I-Team 2 hours ago

NJ Woman Accuses Embattled Restaurant Chain of Racism

Police said the woman and the child were not related. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

JamaicaQueens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us