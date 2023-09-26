Woman, teen found dead in Brooklyn home possibly were killed in murder-suicide: Sources

A woman and teenage girl found dead inside their Brooklyn home may have been killed in a murder-suicide, according to multiple police sources.

A cause and manner of death of the 37-year-old and the 14-year-old — believed to be her daughter — have not yet been determined.

Police were called just after 2:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment on New York Avenue near Avenue D in East Flatbush, police sources told NBC New York. Officers who responded found a the woman face up in the living room slashed in the face, along with a the teen girl found face down with head injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead at the home, with two law enforcement sources telling NBC New York the canine had a bag over its head.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It was not immediately clear when the killings took place or what were the circumstances surrounding them.

Police sources confirmed officers were called to the apartment on Friday after a neighbor reported hearing screaming from inside the home.

"We heard screaming, the dog whimpering. I vividly remember telling 911, it sounds like someone was getting killed upstairs," Steve Schor said. He said officers came to the building, but it was unclear if they ever made contact with anyone inside.

Whomever went to the apartment on Monday and called police had not heard from the family since Friday, and broke down the front door to make the gruesome discovery.

The 38-year-old man, an acquaintance of the older victim, who discovered the bodies Monday was being questioned by police, according to police sources.

No other details were immediately available.