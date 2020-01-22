Woman, Teen Child Killed in New Jersey House Fire: Police

Two people are dead after a fire broke out in a home in New Jersey, police said.

The victims, a woman and a teenage child, were killed in the blaze at a home on Jill Court in Edison, according to state police.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 2 1/2 story house which may have been used as a multi-family dwelling. The fire appeared to have started on the lower levels and spread to the higher floor, leaving a hole in the ceiling.

The fire was put out by 4 p.m., and Chopper 4 showed firefighters still at the scene two hours after the fire broke out.

An investigation is ongoing.