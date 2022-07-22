Woman Shot in Lower East Side During Argument Over Sister's Pregnancy: Police

Police are searching for a man who they said shot a woman in the Lower East Side of Manhattan during an argument regarding a pregnancy.

The shooting occurred Friday evening near the corner of Suffolk and Delancey streets, police said. The man and a woman were arguing outside a hotel about her recently finding out that she was pregnant, and that he was the father.

As the two were arguing, the woman's 22-year-old sister tried to step between them, and was shot in the hip by the man. She suffered the gunshot wound right in front of her own 3-month-old child, according to police.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she is expected to survive. The man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody at the scene. Charges were still pending against him.

A gun was also recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.