Woman pushed onto tracks at midtown subway station, police searching for suspect

A woman was pushed onto the tracks at a midtown Manhattan subway station, and police are on the hunt for the alleged attacker.

The incident occurred around noon Wednesday at the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue along the E and F lines, according to police. The woman was shoved onto the tracks below by a man and was left bleeding on the railbed as a result.

She was taken to NY-Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

It was not clear what led up to the push, but the suspect took off immediately after, running out of the station on street level. Police said he was last seen wearing a white or grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

An investigation is ongoing.