New Jersey

Woman Killed After Being Hit by Garbage Truck in New Jersey

Shutterstock

A woman was killed after being hit by a garbage truck in Belleville, law enforcement officials say.

On Wednesday, Ximena Aguilar, 44 and of Belleville, was hit in the area of  Washington Avenue and Little Street, officials say.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

News

COVID-19 5 hours ago

NY Nursing Home Deaths May Have Been 50% Higher Than Reported, AG's Office Says

COVID-19 9 hours ago

NYC Gets Cuomo OK to Dip Into 2nd Dose Stash as Governor's Indoor Dining Update Looms

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

This article tagged under:

New JerseypoliceBellevillegarbage truck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us