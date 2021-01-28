Woman Killed After Being Hit by Garbage Truck in New Jersey

A woman was killed after being hit by a garbage truck in Belleville, law enforcement officials say.

On Wednesday, Ximena Aguilar, 44 and of Belleville, was hit in the area of Washington Avenue and Little Street, officials say.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.