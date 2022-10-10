Woman Hit in Head, Possibly With Scissors, in Random Subway Attack Near Central Park

A 49-year-old woman was randomly hit in the head, possibly with a pair of scissors, in the Central Park North subway station early Monday, authorities say.

The woman was standing on the northbound 2 train platform at the Harlem hub around 2:30 a.m. when cops say a stranger who may have been in his 20s attacked her.

She got on an arriving train and rode it to the next stop, where she reported the attack to authorities, the NYPD says.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to be OK. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.