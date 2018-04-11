A Colorado mom delivers a baby in a Chipotle parking lot with the help of a 911 dispatcher. KUSA's Katie Eastman reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A Colorado woman's burrito run ended with the unexpected arrival of a new baby.

And it was a 911 dispatcher 16 miles away who helped deliver the baby at the Chipotle parking lot.

Angie Schell has worked at the Colorado's South Metro dispatch center for 17 years, but Tuesday morning was different.

"I've been the last voice that many people have spoken to, so it's really nice to be able to be there for their first breath, too," Schell said.

She answered the call at 9:05 a.m. and heard a man telling her a baby was coming.

Schell walked the parents through the process as they delivered the baby in a Chipotle parking lot.

Eventually, baby Jaden made it to the hospital where his family said he's doing well.

Read more here.