Woman Goes to Chipotle for a Burrito, Comes Back With a Baby - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Goes to Chipotle for a Burrito, Comes Back With a Baby

A 911 dispatcher helped deliver the baby at the Chipotle parking lot

By Katie Eastman

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Burrito Run Ends With Baby's Birth

    A Colorado mom delivers a baby in a Chipotle parking lot with the help of a 911 dispatcher. KUSA's Katie Eastman reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

    A Colorado woman's burrito run ended with the unexpected arrival of a new baby.

    And it was a 911 dispatcher 16 miles away who helped deliver the baby at the Chipotle parking lot.

    Angie Schell has worked at the Colorado's South Metro dispatch center for 17 years, but Tuesday morning was different.

    "I've been the last voice that many people have spoken to, so it's really nice to be able to be there for their first breath, too," Schell said.

    NYC Isn't Among 25 Best Places to Live in U.S., Ranking Says

    [NY ONLY DO NOT NATIONALIZE]NYC Is Not One of the 25 Best Places to Live in America in 2018, According to U.S. News & World Report
    Pexels/CC

    She answered the call at 9:05 a.m. and heard a man telling her a baby was coming.

    Schell walked the parents through the process as they delivered the baby in a Chipotle parking lot.

    Eventually, baby Jaden made it to the hospital where his family said he's doing well.

    Read more here

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us