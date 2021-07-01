Woman Found Dead in Garbage Pile at Major NYC Development Lot

A woman was found dead in a pile of garbage with a bag covering her head at a sprawling Bronx lot off the Major Deegan Expressway that is being turned into a 43-story mixed-use tower, police officials said Thursday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was discovered by a demolition team cleaning out the lot at 355 Exterior Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 a.m. A crane operator spotted her body in a garbage pile, officials said.

She was clothed, but no other details about her were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.