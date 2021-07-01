Mott Haven

Woman Found Dead in Garbage Pile at Major NYC Development Lot

The woman, who has not been identified, was discovered by a demolition team cleaning out the lot at 355 Exterior Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police said

police tape
Shutterstock

A woman was found dead in a pile of garbage with a bag covering her head at a sprawling Bronx lot off the Major Deegan Expressway that is being turned into a 43-story mixed-use tower, police officials said Thursday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was discovered by a demolition team cleaning out the lot at 355 Exterior Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 a.m. A crane operator spotted her body in a garbage pile, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was clothed, but no other details about her were immediately available.

Local

New York Mets 7 hours ago

Bobby Bonilla Day Is Here, With a Giant Check for a Mets Star Who Retired 20 Years Ago

Hotels 5 hours ago

NYC Hotel Industry in a ‘Depression,' Room Revenue Down 60%, Report Says

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Mott HavenBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us