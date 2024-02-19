Long Island

Woman dies in fire at Long Island senior apartments, second fighting for life

The 84-year-old woman who died in Sunday's fire has not been identified

By Melissa Colorado

A fire ripped through a senior housing complex on Long Island, killing an 84-year-old woman and seriously injured her neighbor now fighting for her life at the hospital.

The Sunday morning fire at the Harmon Shepard Hill apartments in Plainview prompted a massive response from firefighters around 5 a.m. When crews arrived, they found large flames taking over the second floor of building 107.

The fire, roaring amid freezing condition with several inches of snow still on the ground, forced vulnerable seniors to hop out of bed and rush from their rooms.

"We know each other, we're all friendly. We all know each other and my heart is broken," Christine Intindoli said.

Despite firefighters' best efforts to evacuate roughly 20 seniors, an 84-year-old woman did not make it out alive. Her 74-year-old neighbor suffered burns across her body, and was listed in critical condition at the hospital at last check.

Two others seniors breathed in too much smoke and had to be treated at the hospital.

Some of the displaced seniors moved in with family members in the area – others were offered hotel rooms. An army of volunteers stepped up to help the handful of seniors who lost everything.

Firefighters pour water on the roof of the senior living complex.

"The church was kind enough to bring clothes for them, they fed them in the community room today and they all found places for at least tonight," Intindoli added.

But right as residents like Intindoli were preparing to go to bed, Plainview firefighters returned to the charred building to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

