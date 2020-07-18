Woman Charged After Body Found Wrapped in Plastic Bag on Roof of Bronx McDonald's: NYPD

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of an unidentified man found dead on the roof of a McDonald's in the Bronx.

New York City police officers responded to the McDonald's on East 149th Street Wednesday morning for a call of an uncounscious person on the roof of the restaurant.

Responding officers found a man, unconcscious and unresponsive, wrapped in a plastic bag. The NYPD says he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Two days later, officers arrested 18-year-old Ayame Stamoulis of Brooklyn and charged the woman with murder, the NYPD said Saturday. It was not immediately known how the two were connected.

Police officials have not released the identity of the deceased male nor an official cause of death.

Attorney information for Stamoulis was not immediately known.