Woman Beaten With Mop Handle on NYC Street in Possible Hate Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger who allegedly whacked a 22-year-old woman with a mop handle multiple times in a possible bias case in Brooklyn earlier this year.

The attack happened in late March and though it's not clear why police are just releasing the details now, they say the suspect is still at large.

According to officials, the woman was standing in front of a house on Utica Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, when cops say the man walked up and made some anti-sexual orientation comment. Then he beat her with the mop.

The suspect hopped on a Kings Plaza-bound B46 bus and fled the scene afterward. the victim was treated for a concussion and forehead laceration at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the person seen in the photo (above) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

