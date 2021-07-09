Woman, Baby Die in NJ Duplex Fire That Injured 3 Others: Authorities

What to Know A woman and a 9-month-old baby died in a fire in Mercer County, New Jersey early Friday morning

A woman and a 9-month-old baby died Friday in an early morning fire in New Jersey that also injured three others.

The fire started just after 3:30 a.m. in the two-and-a-half-story, wood-frame duplex on Woodlawn Avenue, causing a partial roof collapse, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Firefighters found the baby girl and a woman in her 40s dead inside, authorities said. Three others were taken to a hospital with injuries. Their conditions were unknown.

Authorities have not released any names.

Officials were awaiting autopsy results and the cause of the fire was under investigation.