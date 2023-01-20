uws

Woman, 74, Discovered Dead Inside NYC Home With Hands, Feet Bound: Police

Police released no description of a possible suspect in the homicide investigation

By Brian Price

An Upper West Side death has left more questions than answers after a 74-year-old woman was found inside her apartment this week tied up and unresponsive.

Authorities say the woman was discovered late Wednesday in her West 83rd Street apartment with her hands and feet tied, but they said she had "no other obvious signs of trauma." The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police and EMS responded to the woman's apartment -- she's since been identified as Maria Hernandez -- around 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, the NYPD said. The latter pronounced her dead at the scene.

The 74-year-old's death has since been ruled a homicide, but additional details surrounding her death have not been released by officials nor has any suspect description been shared with the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

