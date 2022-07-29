Wild Lynx (Someone's Pet?) Prowling Long Island Captured After 3-Day Hunt

A wild lynx on the loose on Long Island since earlier this week has been captured and is being cared for, an animal shelter said on Friday.

Police first warned on Tuesday to look out for the animal, which was initially thought to be a lynx, serval or bobcat. It was later confirmed to be a lynx and sighted again on Wednesday in Central Islip, before finally being captured.

"The lynx has been caught by SCPD! Strong island animal rescue was called onto the scene and got the cat to sweetbriar nature center to be accessed for a health check ! Teamwork saves them," Strong Island Animal Rescue League posted on Facebook just after 5 a.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear where or when the lynx was caught.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police believe the animal was being kept illegally as a pet.