Who Is on the Ballot in New Jersey? A Guide to Election Day in the Garden State

New Jersey's gubernatorial race is seen by some voters as the highlight of Tuesday's Election Day. However, there are more races taking place in the Garden State.

New Jerseyans have some major offices at the state and local levels to fill with this election cycle. Scroll to see who will be on the ballots Tuesday.

GOVERNOR: Current Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy is running for reelection in a tight race against Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli, a former assemblyman from Somerset. A Monmouth poll released on Wednesday morning shows that Murphy has a double-digit lead over Ciattarelli. Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run on a joint ticket. The ballot also includes Democrat incumbent Sheila Oliver and Republican Diane Allen.

BERGEN COUNTY CLERK: Current Bergen County Clerk John Hogan is facing opposition from Republican Bridget Anne Kelly, a former aid of Governor Chris Christie who was a central figure in the infamous Bridgegate scandal.

STATE LEGISLATURE: New Jersey's state Senate and Assembly seats are up for reelection this year. Each assembly district has two seats, so there will be two winners in each of these races on election night. To learn who is running in your district, look at the New Jersey Board of Elections website.

LOCAL: There are various municipal races in New Jersey including that for Jersey City mayor and Essex County Sheriff.

Aside from the races taking place, voters will have to answer two questions on the ballot. The first one pertains to allowing sports betting on college sports. The second would allow nonprofits to use raffle money to raise money for their own organizations. You can read more details on these questions here.

Voters in New Jersey need to keep in mind that the deadline to receive an absentee ballot by mail has passed, but voters can still receive ballot in-person from their county clerk by Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. These ballots must be returned to a Secure Ballot Drop Box location or delivered to your county’s Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Unlike in New York City, absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at early voting locations.

For more information and all you need to know about Election Day in the tri-state area, click here.