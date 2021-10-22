Early Voting Begins Saturday in NY and NJ. Here Are the Ballot Questions You'll See

Starting Saturday, registered voters in both the states of New York and New Jersey will be able to cast their votes early.
In addition to choosing your preferences for crucial positions like the mayor of New York City and governor of New Jersey, voters will also have to vote on a number of statewide and local ballot measures.
Here are the statewide ballot proposals in each state and what they mean:
New York
Ballot Proposal 1: Apportionment and Redistricting
Voters will be asked to approve a number of changes to the state’s legislative redistricting process which is underway following the latest census count. These proposals include freezing the number of NY Senate districts at 63, counting incarcerated New Yorkers by their last place of residence instead of where they are incarcerated and making several changes to the redistricting approval process for congress and the state legislature.
Ballot Proposal 2: Right to Clean Air and Water
This measure would add "right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment” to the state bill of rights. The change would potentially help New Yorkers seeking legal action related to polluted air/water.
Ballot Proposal 3: Same-Day Voter Registration
Voting "yes" on this proposal means you want to do away with a requirement that New Yorkers register to vote no later than ten days before an election.
Ballot Proposal 4: No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting
The amendment would get rid of the requirement that voters provide a reason for voting by absentee ballot.
Ballot Proposal 5: NYC Civil Court
This amendment would expand the jurisdiction of NYC’s civil court by allowing the court to hear and make decisions on claims up to $50,000. The current maximum is $25,000. The proposal only impacts NYC but most go before the entire state since it’s an amendment to the state constitution.
Visit the NY State election website for more details on each proposal.
New Jersey
Public Question 1: Sports Betting
The amendment would allow the wagering of all college sport competitions held in the state as well as competitions in which New Jersey-based college teams participate. All of the above are currently prohibited even though sports betting is allowed.
Public Question 2: Nonprofit Gambling
This would allow New Jersey organizations to use raffle money to raise money for their own organization.
Early voting ends Sunday, Oct. 31, in New York and New Jersey. General Election Day will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.
EDITOR'S NOTE: There may be additional local ballot proposals in specific municipalities. These are the only statewide ballot measures.