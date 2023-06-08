air quality

Where to get free N95 masks in NYC

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

With New York City ranking at the top of the list of the world's major cities with the poorest air quality Tuesday and Wednesday, according to IQAir, city and state officials said they would be giving out free masks throughout the five boroughs.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state would be handing out a million N95 masks at MTA stations, the Port Authority and other state sites. Masks were going to be made available at:

• Grand Central Terminal (Manhattan)
• Penn Station (Manhattan)
• Fulton Center (Manhattan)
• Jamaica Station (Queens)
• Main Concourse of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing (Manhattan)
• Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park (Harlem)
• Roberto Clemente State Park (Bronx)

The FDNY will be handing out masks throughout the five boroughs as well. The N95 masks would be available at:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Manhattan:
-100 Duane Street
-207 West 77th Street

Bronx:
-720 Melrose Avenue
-2417 Webster Avenue

Brooklyn:
-172 Tillary Street
-885 Howard Avenue

Staten Island:
-1850 Clove Road

air quality 9 hours ago

NYC air quality levels close schools, zoos, Broadway shows; Brace for big airport delays

poor air quality Jun 7

How to keep your pets safe during dangerous air quality levels

air quality Jun 7

Just how bad is NYC's air quality? Explaining what all the numbers mean

This article tagged under:

air qualitysmokewildfire smoke
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us