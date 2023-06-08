Where to get free N95 masks in NYC

With New York City ranking at the top of the list of the world's major cities with the poorest air quality Tuesday and Wednesday, according to IQAir, city and state officials said they would be giving out free masks throughout the five boroughs.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state would be handing out a million N95 masks at MTA stations, the Port Authority and other state sites. Masks were going to be made available at:

• Grand Central Terminal (Manhattan)

• Penn Station (Manhattan)

• Fulton Center (Manhattan)

• Jamaica Station (Queens)

• Main Concourse of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing (Manhattan)

• Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park (Harlem)

• Roberto Clemente State Park (Bronx)

The FDNY will be handing out masks throughout the five boroughs as well. The N95 masks would be available at:

Manhattan:

-100 Duane Street

-207 West 77th Street



Bronx:

-720 Melrose Avenue

-2417 Webster Avenue



Brooklyn:

-172 Tillary Street

-885 Howard Avenue



Staten Island:

-1850 Clove Road