NYC air quality levels close schools, zoos, Broadway shows; Brace for big airport delays

Some schools are closed. Broadway, sports and other events have been canceled. Air travel is heavily impacted. City- and state-run groups are handing out facemasks.

It may sound like a COVID flashback, but all are happening across the New York City area once again as a result of the dangerous air quality from the wildfire smoke.

A day after the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the "hazardous" level for hours throughout the afternoon and evening, Thursday morning started out in the "very unhealthy" territory, with an AQI level of 222 as of 8 a.m., according to U.S. government online platform AirNow, an air quality data site used by the Environmental Protection Agency and more.

It has yet to be seen if air quality levels will approach, or God-forbid eclipse, Wednesday's levels. But it remains possible.

By 8 a.m., there already were air travel ramifications for at least one NYC airport. The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary ground delays for flights from the northeast, Ohio and mid-Atlantic into LaGuardia Airport around 7:30 a.m. All flights bound for Newark Airport were delayed at 9:30 a.m., the FAA announced shortly after.

Low visibility from the Canadian wildfire smoke promised to impact air travel throughout the day not only at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark, but also at many East Coast airports as well. The FAA warned it could slow inbound flights to NYC, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Washington, D.C.

Nearly 50 departures from LaGuardia, or 8% of the schedule, were delayed on Thursday as of 9:15 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Are you flying today? Check here to see what flights have been delayed at NYC area airports.

As a result of the elevated levels, several schools in the NYC area were closed at least through Thursday. While NYC public schools have scheduled days off for the rest of the week, officials in Yonkers, Elizabeth, Newark and more kept students out of classrooms for the day.

For the NYC kids who aren't in school today, don't expect to entertain them at any city zoos or aquariums, as all will remain closed for the day as well. The Yankees, after postponing Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, have a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday — but again, it remains to be seen if air quality levels will allow either of those games to happen.

If you have pet, here's how to keep your critters safe amid the dangerous air quality levels.

Broadway could be off the table as well. Wednesday's matinee performance of "Prima Facie" was canceled 10 minutes into the production when star Jodie Comer "had difficulty breathing due to poor air quality in New York City." Her understudy was expected to take over. Evening performances of "Camelot" and "Hamilton" were also postponed, with producers citing air concerns.

Libraries across the city closed operations early on Wednesday, and the city announced alternate side parking rules would be suspended on Thursday.

All air quality alerts from previous days remain in effect. Residents throughout the region, stretching from the Hudson Valley to Long Island, are encouraged to take precautions and stay indoors if possible, especially if they have health problems. City officials have said they expect the advisory to remain in place for the next few days but added it's particularly difficult to forecast smoke conditions.

The city's Air Quality Index reached "hazardous" levels Wednesday afternoon, and by 6 p.m. had reached 333, according to AirNow. At that level, the site states "everyone should stay indoors and reduce activity levels."

New York City Health Commissioner Aswin Vasan said there was "the worst air quality in New York City since the 1960s" already this week, and that promised to continue Thursday. Many have noticed having difficulty breathing as a result of the smoke and incredibly hazy conditions, which is why officials have encouraged limiting strenuous activity for some.

It's hard to imagine conditions being worse than they were on Wednesday, with the smell of smoke and fire permeating throughout the city — which was illuminated in a somewhat apocalyptic glow. But that sepia-tinted look will continue for at least another day.

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline.



Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible.



More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

The fine particles in the air are among the most harmful, according to the city's site. To give an idea of just how bad the air is out there, NYC on average sits at 35 micrograms of fine particles per cubic meter of air every day. That number skyrocketed to nearly 900 Wednesday afternoon, which spells trouble not only for those with breathing issues, but also anyone who is otherwise healthy.

New York City ranked top of the list of the world's major cities with the poorest air quality on Tuesday and Wednesday according to IQAir. Time will tell if it makes it three days in a row.

Hochul announced Wednesday that the state would be handing out 1 million N95 masks at MTA stations, the Port Authority, and other state sites. The FDNY will be handing out masks throughout the five boroughs as well.

Tomorrow morning, one million N95 masks will be made available at state facilities.



400,000 will be distributed to New Yorkers at @MTA stations, @PABusTerminal, @NYStateParks & @Javitscenter.



600,000 will be available from @NYSDHSES stockpiles for local governments to pick up. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 7, 2023

Air quality is expected to remain poor Thursday as winds continue pushing smoke from out-of-control wildfires into the United States. A low-pressure front off the coast of Maine is keeping winds sweeping down from eastern Canada right into NYC, and that front isn't expected to move in the next few days — meaning smoke will continue to fill the air of the tri-state.

There could be some improvements in air quality later in the night, and it will be much more noticeable and better into Saturday — but the smoke still won't be gone entirely.

Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

There could be a spotty shower today, more scattered coverage expected Friday. The weekend weather looks ideal, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, and an expected wind shift will be what really helps ease the air quality and smoke issues in our area while at the same time warming us up into Sunday.

Early Monday continues to look like the better chance for meaningful rainfall. It also stays unsettled, with showers and storms, into early next week.