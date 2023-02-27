What Do Angel Numbers 222 and 333 Mean? Topic Sees Google Search Spike in NYC Area

When it comes to both astrology and numerology experts, "angel numbers" -- which are any series of repeating numbers -- could be a sign of a message being carried from beyond that holds special meaning.

Monday afternoon saw a significant spike in online searches looking up the meaning behind the meaning of 333 as well as searches for the meaning of 222 in the New York City metro area, according to Google Trends.

First off, let's take a look at what exactly angel numbers are. Simply put, angel numbers are a series of repeating digits. However, many believe these repeating digits hold a divine message. Women's Day reports that, "If you’re suddenly noticing the same series of numbers in different places, some people think this is a divine message coming to you from the universe, God, or whatever power you believe in."

What Does Angel Number 222 Mean?

Twos signify collaboration and cooperation, according to SunSigns.org and Today.com (which cited Leeza Roberton, author of “The Divine Practice of Angel Numbers”).

When you come across this number, you may want to connect with another person, especially if, for example, there is a project that you’re starting in order to discuss ir or work on it together, according to Today.com. This number could also be a reminder to consider where your relationships stand.

Meanwhile, according to SunSigns.com, 222 is about living well and in harmony with your neighbors and others, as well as a sign "to activate positive cooperation with others."

Additionally, SunSigns.com reports, "the number 222 significance brings harmony and compassion in your heart. Thus, make your efforts in finding peace in society."

What Does Angel Number 333 Mean?

A series of threes indicates the need for self-expression and to look inside to what inspires you and what you need to communicate and share with the world, according to Today.com.

Similarly, SunSigns.com also reports that angel number 333 stands for encouragement and assistance. Additionally, the website notes that it is a sign to "rely on your creativity to succeed in your life ventures. 333 angel number wants you to make use of your communication talents."

This is not the first time that the topic of angel numbers has peaked the interest of the New York City area.

