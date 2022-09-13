What Does Angel Number 444 Mean? Topic Sees Google Search Spike in NYC Area

What to Know Tuesday saw a significant spike in online searches looking up the meaning behind the angel number 444 in the New York City metro area, according to Google Trends.

Simply put, angel numbers are a series of repeating digits.

However, many believe these repeating digits hold a divine message.

Tuesday afternoon saw a significant spike in online searches looking up the meaning behind the angel number 444 in the New York City metro area, according to Google Trends.

We, unknowingly, may believe that numbers carry a certain meaning in the universe -- after all, perhaps this is why many of us may make a wish if we glance over and see the time is 11:11?

But specifically, what does the number 444 mean and why is it referred to as an angel number?

Numerology regards 444 as an assurance that one is on the right path in life. It helps clear doubts and encourages perseverance with the current approach or plan.

Numerology regards 444 as an assurance that one is on the right path in life. It helps clear doubts and encourages perseverance with the current approach or plan.

The number 4 pertains to wealth, and when repeated thrice, it is a strong signal of an upturn in financial fortunes, according to Royal Numerology. The angel number 444 is also associated with productivity, durability, and resolve.

In a spiritual context, according to Royal Numerology, this number refers to spiritual awakening and growth -- and can supposedly open positive pathways in careers and relationships. It boosts intuitive thinking, faith, and confidence.

Marian Manning of Royal Numerology previously said, “Biblically, the number 4 refers to both time and seasons...444 is known to be a symbol of change, truth, and personal character in the Bible, so this can be seen as a response to your heart’s desires. With all of these being said, you can assume that biblically, you should be ready for a change anytime soon."

Meanwhile, the website SunSigns.org, says that the number "4 is also the representation of the four elements; air, fire, water, and Earth. All of these energies combined, are helping you achieve the goals your seeking, through naturalistic force."

According to SunSigns.org, 444 "bears the meaning of honesty and inner-wisdom" and even "a sign that the angels are sending you encouragement."

Additionally, the website Psych News Daily, explains the meaning and symbolism of the 444 angel number as that which holds "one of the most powerful messages."

"It’s usually a sign to take action and make changes, and to do so sooner rather than later," the website reads.