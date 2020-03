A water main break in Brooklyn could possibly cause a morning commute nightmare for L train riders on Wednesday.

The MTA says L trains are being held in stations in both directions due to "water condition" at Bedford Avenue. The water main break is on the street level.

L trains are holding in stations in both directions because of a water condition at Bedford Av caused by a water main break on the street level. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 4, 2020

The transit agency also said it suspended L train service between Union Square and Myrtle Avenue because of the water main break.

No other information was immediately available.