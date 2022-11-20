Canal Street

Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service

By NBC New York Staff

Water floods the Canal Street Station, completely covering the train tracks.
Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station.

Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.

City crews responded to the station after learning of the break around 10:40 a.m., transit officials said.

It wasn't clear how long it would take to clear the mess.

