Water Main Break Floods NYC Subway Station, Suspends Service

Subway trains were still being diverted Sunday afternoon in parts of Manhattan after a morning water main break flooded a station.

Water flooded the tracks of the Canal Street Station after a nearby water main break sent water pouring into the lower Manhattan stop. Trains on the 1/2/3 line were skipping a number of stops as a result.

City crews responded to the station after learning of the break around 10:40 a.m., transit officials said.

It wasn't clear how long it would take to clear the mess.

