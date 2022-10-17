Park Avenue

WATCH: This $500,000 Park Avenue Jewelry Shop Heist Wasn't Part of a Movie

No injuries were reported, but the NYPD says the thieves made off with at least a half-million-dollars worth of high-end jewelry

NYPD

A wild smash-and-grab at a Park Avenue jeweler earned a thieving trio more than $500,000 worth of high-end goods over the weekend, according to police -- and the straight-out-of-a-movie scene was captured on surveillance cameras.

Newly released video of the 3:30 a.m. Saturday heist at Cellini Jewelers (460 Park) shows the dramatic entry, with the trio using sledgehammers to blast through the door, shattering glass everywhere, and forcing their way into the store.

A full inventory of the stolen items is pending, but police say the estimated value is more than $500,000.

Cops say the robbers ran off afterward. No injuries were reported and no other details were available early Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

