Watch Fake Con Ed Crew Steal Wheelchair in NYC Home Invasion

New surveillance video appears to catch the two men wanted for posing as Con Edison workers before forcing their way into a Brooklyn apartment this week where they tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, and threatening to shoot her if she yelled.

Police released video of the moments before and after the armed duo allegedly barged into the woman's home on Monday.

The victim, Jenny Rodriguez, had minor injuries to her wrist and refused medical attention after the break-in just before midnight on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, according to police. The robbers made off with a television and other items, like a stereo and clothes that belonged to her and her husband. One had a gun.

Cops say the thieves were only in the third-floor apartment for about 15 minutes. But Rodriguez told NBC New York she's afraid the same men may come back for more.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I’m afraid for my life," she said.

Jenny Rodriguez speaks about the scary moment when 2 men busted into her Brownsville apartment last night. Gaby Acevedo reports.

Rodriguez, who has trouble walking, has lived in the apartment for seven years. It was left ransacked by the armed robbers, and now she wants to move out.

"I don’t want to stay here right now. I don’t want to stay in this apartment no more, I am afraid right now," she told NBC New York.

After exiting her apartment, footage shows the thieves taking away stolen goods in large bags, some even wheeled away on a presumably stolen wheelchair taken out of the residence. The two men remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.