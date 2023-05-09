Washington Heights Fire That Killed 2, Injured 2 Others Was Sparked by E-Bike: FDNY

The FDNY said an e-bike battery is to blame for sparking flames resulting in a Washington Heights apartment fire that left two people dead and critically injured two others.

The fire ripped through the fourth-floor apartment Sunday afternoon, as firefighters smashed a window to get four unconscious people out of the Manhattan building near 190th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue. Two of those individuals later died from their injuries, NBC New York has learned.

"It was fast-moving and extremely destructive. Unfortunately and tragically, two of those people have since died. And two others remain in extremely critical condition and we continue to pray for their recoveries today," said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

A resident of the building said that one of the victims was a 98-year-old woman everyone in the building calls Mamita. Her caretaker and two other men, all of whom were in the same apartment, were taken to the hospital. The identities of the two who had died as a result of their injuries had not been released.

After the fire was doused, fire marshals swept the building and pinpointed the source.

"The cause of the fire was a lithium ion battery. There were multiple lithium ion batteries found around the apartment," said Kavanagh.

The danger of lithium ion batteries continues to grow in NYC. The FDNY said there have been 76 fires, with 60 injuries and seven deaths in 2023 alone, linked to lithium ion batteries.

A recent I-Team/Telemundo 47 Investiga investigation showed exactly what a lithium ion battery fire looks like and how quickly it can progress. In an effort to slow the spread of these lithium ion battery fires, the fire department released a PSA Tuesday to warn New Yorkers about the potential dangers.

"These fires are extremely dangerous. They create a large volume of fire very quickly and present significant threats," Kavanagh said, issuing a message to those who have the same type of batteries in their home:

"Go, pick it up. Look at it. Is it damaged? If it’s damaged, don’t use it. Don’t have it plugged in when you’re not there," said Kavanagh. "If it’s in front of an exit or a window, move it immediately. Look for certification, know whether or not you have a regulated battery.”

The commissioner also saying it’s important to share safety strategies with neighbors.