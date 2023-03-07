Video Shows Teens Trash Chinese Restaurant in Queens, Rack Up $20K in Damage

Video showed a chaotic scene inside a Queens restaurant when a group of teens rushed in and trashed the eatery, wildly flipping tables and chairs.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at Fish Village in College Point, a restaurant on the third floor of a corner mall. Manager Tony Hu, who does not speak English, said through a translator that more than a dozen teens suddenly raced in and started making a mess, disrupting patrons as plates and glass shattered.

The teens work masks and hoodie sweatshirts as they stormed through the main dining area, leaving a broken window and around $20,000 in damages.

Hu said nobody was hurt but everyone at the restaurant is rattled from the ordeal, which lasted just over a minute. The manager said he hid behind the counter and called police, telling his staff not to engage with them for fear of safety.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino stopped by to check on the restaurant on Monday. She said that 50 NYPD officers were just added to her district, but still more are needed.

The restaurant is working to move on, though staff keep an eye on the door. Hu said he is scared that the group may return, but confident police are handling the matter. While more officers were expected to keep watch outside the area, none were seen by NBC New York on Monday.

Police said no arrests have yet been made. The group responsible for the mayhem took off down 127th street.