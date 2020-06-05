Video Shows Buffalo Cops Shoving Elderly Protester, Causing Head to Knock on Ground

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, have been suspended without pay after they were caught on camera shoving a 75-year-old protester, causing him to fall and knock his head to the ground.

The incident occurred shortly after the city's 8 p.m. curfew on Thursday, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported. Journalists from Spectrum News Buffalo and WBFO were reporting in Niagra Square as they witnessed officers lining up to push back protesters who were out calling for police accountability and racial justice following the death of George Floyd. One of their videos shows the elderly man calmly approaching the officers, appearing to be asking them a question, but the officers pushed the man back.

The shove caused the protester, who has not been identified, to lose his balance and fall back, hitting his head on the concrete. The man appeared to have been knocked unconscious and blood flowed out of one of his ears.

Current situation in #Buffalo as police work to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in Niagara Square. Caution: there is some vulgar language in the video. Tune to @SPECNewsBuffalo for the latest. Video Courtesy: Photojournalist Anthony Nelson pic.twitter.com/nP4AXgQGeR — Katie Gibas (@KatieGibasTV) June 5, 2020

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the victim is in stable but serious condition.

"I was deeply disturbed by the video as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay," Brown said.

WGRZ initially reported that the Buffalo Police Department said that the man, who has not been identified, was injured after he tripped and fell. A department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, NBC News reported.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Thursday called the incident "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

"I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law," he said.