NYPD releases bodycam footage of police shooting at Brooklyn subway platform

The NYPD on Friday released body-worn camera footage from last weekend's shooting at a Brooklyn subway station that started as a confrontation between police and an alleged fare-beater.

Two police officers opened fire Sunday afternoon at a Brownsville stop after the man accused of skipping the station turnstile allegedly went after the cops with a knife. He was hit several times, as were two bystanders, a 49-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

The 49-year-old man, identified as Gregory Delpeche, was hit in the head as he headed to work at Woodhull Hospital and remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, Gothamist reported. The 26-year-old suffered a graze wound. A police officer was also shot in the armpit.

"This unnecessary tragedy could have been avoided had they deployed proper deescalation measures," said Nick Liakas, the attorney for the family of Delpeche. The attorneys said Delpeche continues to improve at the hospital; the other three injured in the confrontation, including the suspect, were expected to recover.

The family of Delpeche was set to hold a press conference Friday evening, and was reviewing the bodycam footage with their attorney.

The suspected knife-wielding farebeater, 37-year-old Derrell Mickles, faced a judge virtually from his hospital bed Friday.

The shooting prompted a large protest on Wednesday, where police arrested nearly 20 people condemning the actions of the officers. The protesters took their action to the streets of Brownsville, joining in chants against the police department. All but one of the 18 cuffed were given summonses and released.

Another relative at Wednesday's press conference called the NYPD "reckless" in the shooting. New York City Councilmember Chris Banks, who represents Brownsville, called the officers' actions cavalier and callous, saying the incident was "dangerous, irresponsible and careless."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he sees it differently.

"I know people would say that, OK, police should never discharge their guns on a subway system. Idealism is not realism," the mayor said. "Police officers must be trained to make the right decisions. When I looked at that video I saw discipline. I saw desire to deescalate the situation as much as possible."

All shots were fired by NYPD officers, authorities have said.

The officers were seen on video trying to subdue the man with Tasers first, firing at least two bolts at Mickles, which were not effective in getting him to the ground. The knife he was seen on video wielding was taken from the crime scene, despite police initially stating that the weapon had been recovered.

The NYPD said at a later press conference that it would work to release the footage as soon as possible. Adams said he had seen the footage and defended the officers.