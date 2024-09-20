New York fall foliage forecast 2024: Will dry weather impact leaf peeping?

We're approaching a favorite time of year for many New Yorkers -- fall -- and with it comes leaf peeping and fall foliage.

But will the recent dry spell impact the colors in the tri-state this year?

When is peak fall foliage expected in New York?

Areas of upper New England will start to see peak fall foliage in late September.

Upstate New York should see peak foliage in early October.

Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island could see peak foliage in mid-October.

While in 2024, New York City, Long Island and New Jersey are likely to see peak fall foliage in late October.

What influences fall color?

Despite the incredibly dry weather the past few weeks, last month brought us rain totals well above average, which has helped keep our soil moist enough to fend off more severe drought conditions for now.

This is especially important as we head into the start of fall for anyone looking forward to the leaves changing color. Multiple factors contribute to the relative vibrancy of the autumn leaves in a given year, but soil moisture is one of them. The other factors are mild, sunny days and cool nights, both of which have been abundant in September. Soil moisture is the only factor that could inflict unwanted stress on the trees, especially if this dry weather continues to prevail through the rest of month season.

It could still be a few weeks before we see just how much the lack of precipitation has impacted the fall foliage, if at all. In upstate New York, fall foliage typically reaches its peak in late September or early October. But in our area, we’ll have to wait until mid to late October to see the complete impacts our dry weather has had on the fall colors.