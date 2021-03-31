Vaccines for New Yorkers Under 30: Here's How to Sign Up

All New York residents over the age of 30 are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Beginning next week, anyone at least 16 years old will be able to get a shot.

With millions of people becoming eligible for vaccination and hundreds of locations administering shots around the tri-state area, navigating that vaccination process can be daunting.

However, the internet, social media and apps are helping people to secure appointments for the lifesaving coronavirus vaccine -- especially millennials.

Here’s what you need to know to get vaccinated in New York -- like a millennial.

How to find a vaccination appointment on social media

As more millennials – and eventually GenZers – become eligible for vaccines, social media is becoming more of a helpful tool to find available doses.

The now-popular twitter account @TurboVax has been helping connect New York residents to vaccines for several months. The account says it uses bots to tweet “available vaccine appointments from city and state-run administration sites.”

Huge Ma, a 31-year-old software engineer, told the New York Times in February that he challenged himself to create the TurboVax website after seeing how complicated city and state-run vaccine websites were to navigate.

The social media account has amassed a following of more the 157,000 people since it was created in January, just weeks after the nationwide vaccine rollout began.

Advice for millennials and GenZers: After you get the shot, DO NOT post your vaccination cards on social media.

If you’re not yet eligible to get a vaccine in your area, you might still be hoping to get your shot by finding a leftover vaccine that would otherwise be thrown away by a pharmacy or provider in your area. Now there’s an app for that. Cyrus Massoumi created the app, called Dr. B, and joined LX News to explain how it works.

How to get vaccinated using the "Am I Eligible" app

Vaccinations at state-run sites are available by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, you must first download the "Am I Eligible" app. If you meet the state’s eligibility requirements, you will then be prompted to select an appointment date and time. Residents must bring proof of eligibility with them to their appointment.

The state’s tool also shows residents which vaccine will be available before scheduling an appointment.

Click here for more on details eligibility requirements and scheduling an appoint through the state's app.

Note: If you visit one of these locations without an appointment, you will not receive a vaccine.

How to schedule an appointment online at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid

Local pharmacies determine vaccination eligibility based on state guidelines, and scheduling an appointment vary among the bunch.

New Yorkers seeking vaccinations at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and other local pharmacies can schedule appointments online at each of the pharmacies’ websites.

Residents can also find available appointments using VaccineFinder.org. Although appointments cannot be scheduled directly through the website, the portal is updated daily with open vaccination slots throughout the area and provides links to schedule appointments.

While some pharmacies show residents which of the three FDA-approved vaccines they will receive, other do not.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

