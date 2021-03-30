Huge Vaccine Expansion Rolls Out Across New York; No Appointment Option Opens for Some in City

What to Know New York opens vaccine eligibility to those age 30+ Tuesday and will extend it universally to those age 16+ on April 6; about 17% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated to date

The process is getting simpler, too; New Yorkers 75 and older can now get vaccinated with an eligible escort without having to make appointments at three city-run mass vaccination sites

Even as the unprecedented rollout accelerates, NJ and NY are atop the national charts (No. 1 and 2, respectively) in new cases per capita once again; officials believe variants are a contributing factor

The days of navigating slow, complicated online sites to simply book an appointment for coronavirus vaccines have ended for New Yorkers age 75 and older, but another massive influx of residents becoming eligible for the life-saving doses may complicate the process for some within the next week.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, New Yorkers age 30 and up can begin scheduling their shots, while universal eligibility will extend to all 16 and older early next week. Vaccine eligibility had previously been restricted to people older than 50, those in certain job categories and people with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for serious illness or death if they were to become infected with the virus.

New York's incarcerated population is also now eligible, following a judge's ruling Monday. The latest expansion and the looming one, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a "monumental step," adds millions more eligible people to the pool. It also raises new questions.

Pfizer is the only manufacturer to have included people age 16 and 17 in its early clinical trials. Its vaccine is the only one of the federally approved three that has been authorized for those younger ages. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots have been approved for people age 18 and older only. It's not clear if Pfizer doses will be reserved for the youngest group when they earn eligibility next week.

The state doesn't make a habit of identifying which sites have which vaccines. It's not clear if the online appointment system will automatically funnel 16- and 17-year-olds to sites with Pfizer shots or if Gov. Andrew Cuomo has plans to secure easy access for them by some other means.

Access did become much easier this week for New Yorkers age 75 and older, though. NYC Test & Trace Corps announced that age group no longer needs an appointment to get vaccinated at one of three 24/7 city-run mass vaccination sites: Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate and Citi Field. To encourage people to take advantage, the city says an eligible escort of any age can accompany older New Yorkers and get vaccinated with them, no scheduling needed.

New York state residents over 30 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday, and everyone over 16 will be eligible starting April 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

While many, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have called for more "freedom to vaccinate" and laud the developments, at least one New York City councilmember says the expansion will create an "intense" crush for the rest of the population, some of which has been eligible for some time and yet to get shot.

Democrat Mark Levine tweeted that the eligibility expansion adds about 2 million people to the list just in New York City alone, "but we are still receiving only about 200k 1st shot doses per week."

De Blasio and Cuomo have both described supply as the single biggest limiting factor in the rollout for months. The mayor has repeatedly said that the city could administer 500,000 shots per week or more if its supply matched demand. As of Tuesday, the city had fewer than 21,000 first and single-shot doses of the vaccines on hand, its data shows. Still, the process has accelerated considerably.

At the start of March, the city did nearly 340,000 doses per week. On Monday, de Blasio said the city administered 478,000 last week, a 40 percent increase.

To date, 15 percent of New York City's population has been fully vaccinated, while 26.7 percent have had at least one dose. Statewide, 30 percent of the population has had at least one dose while nearly 17 percent can report a completed series.

Stark racial/ethnic discrepancies persist, though. Eligible white New Yorkers continue to be vaccinated at much higher rates than New Yorkers of color and those who live in lower-income communities. More community pop-up vaccination sites are expected to come online throughout the week as part of an ongoing effort to address the disparities.

It's a problem reflected nationally and in neighboring New Jersey, where Black and Latino residents account for just 5 and 7 percent, respectively, of total doses. That's well below their representation in the eligible population. In total, the Garden State has fully inoculated about 16.5 percent of its population, while roughly 30 percent of the population has had at least one vaccine dose.

It's not clear when New Jersey might be ready to take that universal eligibility step, but if the moves by neighboring governors are an indication, it won't be long.

President Joe Biden announced Monday that 90 percent of U.S. adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19 -- and have a site within five miles of home by that date. The plan is contingent upon expanding vaccine access at retail pharmacies, which thus far have only been permitted to inoculate people 60 years and older, teachers and more recently, individuals with underlying conditions.

The race, more of a marathon, to vaccinate has taken on heightened urgency in the last month or so as officials fight to maintain lower hospitalization and death rates while curbing the spread of new cases. Experts say those say plateaued at a "very high" level across the country once post-holiday viral declines slowed.

Overall, a new CDC study finds just a single dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to be 80 percent effective in preventing infection.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that new data shows that the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines both show high levels of effectiveness after one dose and were successful in preventing both symptomatic and asymptotic infections.

Variants, Loosening of Restrictions Fuel U.S. Worry

On Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky described a "recurring feeling I have of impending doom" as she begged people to hang on a bit longer. She warned that states lifting mask mandates, heightened travel and the spread of highly contagious variants could lead to a potential "fourth wave" if Americans don't cling to the same COVID precautions that helped the nation first bend the curve.

Even as the U.S. vaccination rollout hits new milestones -- more than 1 in 3 Americans have had at least one dose, the White House said Monday -- the number of daily cases is growing by at least 5 percent in 30 states and D.C.

New Jersey and New York now rank No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the U.S. in new infections per capita, a fact that generates extreme unease in two states that suffered the most early in the pandemic and whose losses continue to mount. Hospitalization and death rates have ebbed, though both remain at quadruple the levels they were at as recently as early November, the states' data shows.

Elected and health officials in both states do believe highly transmissible variants are fueling some of the ongoing spread. In New York City, health officials said earlier this month that two variants -- the one first identified in the U.K. last year and one that appears to have originated in Washington Heights -- accounted for 51 percent of all samples studied in the most recent week of full data.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The vast majority of variant samples identified were the Washington Heights variant, known as B.1.526. That strain was present in nearly two of five cases studied overall. The U.K. strain, B.1.1.7, has thus far been reported in about 590 New York City residents, a 35 percent increase from the previous data release. Two cases of the South African variant have also been identified. City officials are expected to provide another update on variant data as early as Tuesday.

Statewide, one case of the Brazilian strain has been detected. The governor's office has not been publicly updating its accounting of the U.K. strain lately. The two variants most commonly detected in the city are the same two most prevalent in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains the threat of the B117 COVID-19 variant and how the U.S. can combat it: by increasing vaccinations and maintaining public health precautions such as mask mandates and social distancing.

Given available data, Murphy said the state is likely seeing somewhere between 10 and 40 percent of cases related to the variants but the exact ratio isn't clear. Concerns over the variants are also growing in Connecticut, where officials are monitoring a recent uptick in cases.

Nationally, the CDC has confirmed more than 10,500 U.K. variant cases in 51 states. That's the strain the federal agency said could predominate in the U.S. as early as this month. The South African and Brazilian variants remain less common, with 288 and 118 cases identified in 30 and 22 states, respectively.

The CDC is expected to update its national variant data later Tuesday. Existing vaccines are expected to work on the variants that have emerged and those that will emerge over time, health experts say.