COVID-19

Vaccine supply makes for bumpy booster rollout: ‘We are making lists to call people back'

It’s been a troublesome time for healthcare professionals who are trying to keep up with requests for the COVID booster this season

By Erica Byfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you've tried getting the new COVID-19 vaccine that was just released, you may not be alone struggling to get the shot.

Doctors advise getting a dose of the latest vaccine approved this month by the federal government -- but the rollout so far has been a bit bumpy.

"This is the first time that COVID comes in a pre-filled syringe," pharmacist Roger Paganelli explains.

The new booster shot is in high-demand just days after batches of the vaccine hit pharmacies and doctors' offices. Take Mt. Carmel Pharmacy in the Bronx, they were down to their last two boxes on Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

With not enough shots to go around the neighborhood staple's waitlist is rapidly expanding.

"There is not enough COVID in the marketplace for me to set up the hundreds of people who are in need of the vaccine," Paganelli says.

covid-19 vaccine 7 hours ago

Insurance hurdles for new Covid vaccines largely resolved, Biden administration says

COVID-19 Sep 25

Free COVID tests now available again through the mail. How to get yours

long COVID Sep 25

A blood test for long COVID is possible, a study suggests

This problem surfaced with the last couple weeks when the boosters first came out. It's an issue plaguing mom and pop shops as well as big time area hospitals, like the properties owned by Northwell Health.

"We have some, we are short on the booster. We are waiting for additional delivers. We don't have nearly as much as we'd like," Chief of Public Health and Epidemiology Dr. Bruce Farber says.

The hospital system isn't even offering the shots to the public yet because it's 80,000 doctors, nurses and other employees are first in line.

"We have not had enough to roll out to the staff and we don't want to open it and close it and open it and close it, which will happen if we do it now," Farber explains.

Producers of the booster say the delay is due to supply chain problems. Some places do have the shots: representatives with NYC's Health Department are directing people to its website that helps people find appointments.

Mt. Carmel Pharmacy in the Bronx would typically be on that site too, but for now staff at the clinic are out front giving administering what is available, like does of the flu and RSV, while anyone manning the phones or speaking to walk-ins jots down names of anyone wanting to COVID booster.

"We are making lists to call people back and text people back as soon as we get it," says Paganelli.

Health leaders expect the distribution process to be cleared up well before the end of the year.

As more people get sick and are hospitalized, health leaders push for the public to get their COVID booster shots. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

COVID-19New York Cityvaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us