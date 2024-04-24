How to watch the 2024 Met Gala arrivals

The famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are about to have all eyes of the world on them come Monday, May 6, when the 2024 Met Gala takes place.

So how can you watch the arrivals?

"New York Live" will have a special edition from 6-7 p.m. on the NBC New York News streaming channel. The streaming channel is available on a number of platforms, including Peacock, the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Google TV, freevee, and TCL. Coverage will also be streamed on the NBC New York app, nbcnewyork.com, and the NBC New York YouTube channel.

This year's "New York Live" coverage of the Met Gala will be hosted by Sara Gore with Ashley Bellman and Kay Angrum reporting.

Following NYL's coverage, you can tune into E!'s exclusive coverage starting at 7 p.m. on Peacock and on television.

This year's theme is "The Garden of Time" and will support The Costume Institute's springtime exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." This year's Gala co-chairs are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour, and Zendaya.