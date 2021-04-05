Vaccine Side Effects Lead to Educator Staff Shortage in Connecticut

What to Know Educators in Connecticut who were experiencing vaccine side effects called in sick after the shot causing a shortage of staff in schools

Several Connecticut school districts were forced to close or stop in-person learning for a day due to the shortage

Other regions proactively scheduled a day off after Covid-19 vaccination clinics were held

Several Connecticut school districts have been forced to close or stop in-person learning for a day, after educators attending vaccine clinics called in sick with side effects from the shot.

Manchester schools reported a shortage of teachers and bus drivers on Monday after a vaccine clinic for educators was held there over the weekend.

“I understand the challenges this causes for parents and families and had hoped to avoid going remote for the day,” Matt Geary, the town’s school superintendent wrote to the community Monday. “I apologize for the inconvenience.”

A similar incident caused a Colchester elementary school to close for a day last month and forced Stamford schools to delay a return to in-person learning for one day.

In Region 13, which includes Durham and Middlefield, officials proactively scheduled a day off for Monday after a clinic was scheduled on April 3 to give educators their second vaccine dose.

“The good news is that we held one snow day in reserve for this exact scenario, so we do not need to adjust our calendar or change the graduation date,” Superintendent Doug Schuch wrote.

Southington officials made a similar decision last month, giving staff a day off the Monday after a March 14 clinic.

Typical side effects of the vaccines include pain, redness and swelling on the arm the shot was administered to and tiredness, a headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.