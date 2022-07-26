‘Unique' Jersey Shore Beachfront Estate Listed for $13.9M Has Own Ice Cream Parlor

There are many people dreaming about what they would do if they won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, with most likely planning on buying new homes and cars, going on big vacations and living a life of newfound luxury.

With a payout of well over $400 million, all of that and more is possible — and that includes perhaps getting a nice beachfront estate, like a rather unique one that is one of the most expensive ones on the market at the Jersey Shore.

The sprawling two-plus acre property in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township is listed for $13.9 million, and is a home that truly stands out. Real estate agents Sharon and Craig Stefanoni said that the home is being sold fully furnished, and is the highest-priced listing on Long Beach Island.

“The house is beautiful. We call it the gingerbread house because it’s very unique and different," said Georgina Miers, of Red Bank, who said she would buy the house if she won the Mega Millions drawing.

The main house is a whopping 9,100 square feet with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Its design is inspired by what can be found find in Cape May.

“Very bed and breakfast, very Victorian. Some people have come through, they said ‘very grand Floridian,’” said Sharon Stefanoni.

Craig Stefanoni called the house “pretty spectacular,” with the attention to detail “second to none.”

Still not convinced to put in an offer? There’s even a full ice cream parlor in the house, plus a pool, pool house and cabana. The grounds include gardens, a hedge maze and a koi pond with waterfalls — all on a trio of buildable lots, meaning there is lots of possibility to expand.

“This could potentially be three more houses without disrupting the main house or the pool house,” said Sharon Stefanoni.

Construction on the house was finished in 1999. Since then, it’s only had one owner and this is the first time it’s ever been up for sale.

“You couldn’t buy a piece of land and reproduce this house for what the house is currently listed at,” said Craig Stefanoni.

Sweeping ocean views are abound at the property — which does have property taxes on the main house at about $96,000 a year. But that’s just a few drops in the bucket for anyone lucky enough to claim the top Mega Millions prize.