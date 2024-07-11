Union Square to hold ‘first-ever' night market for four summer evenings

New York residents looking for some summer fun will be able to head to Union Square for four evenings of what is being billed as the "First-Ever Union Square Night Market" by Urbanspace.

The night market will take place the park's South Plaza from 12 to 9 p.m. on four Thursdays: July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1.

Food vendors will include Home Frite, TNT Pineapple Bowls, Treat Yourself Jer, La Palapa, Parish Po' Boys, Mama's Cupboard, and Chocolate on Tap, Urbanspace announced.

“We are thrilled to bring a new local food event to one of the best community spaces in New York City,” Urbanspace President Eldon Scott said in a news release. “We’re proud to celebrate our roots as a pop up food market maker, spotlight food entrepreneurs, and create a memorable experience for everyone.”