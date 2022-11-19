Undercover Drug Sting Leaves 1 Dead After Shootout in Manhattan Apartment

An undercover drug buy in Manhattan turned sour when a shootout between law enforcement and the sellers left one of the suspects dead and the second in handcuffs, sources told News 4.

The drug sting was being conducted by the NYPD, New York State Police and members of the DEA at a building in Inwood around 8:45 p.m. Friday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a late-night briefing. Members of the joint task force entered the apartment on Vermilyea Avenue for a controlled buy.

Maddrey said the task force tried to arrest two male suspects when one allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at its members. The officers returned fire, hitting one of the two men.

"Members of the task force were able to apprehend one male right away, and they returned fire at the other male," the police chief said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Task force members inside the building moved outside to call for backup as the injured suspect barricaded himself, police said. Additional law enforcement responded, including hostage negotiators.

Cops tried making contact with the wounded gunman, but were not successful. When officers were finally able to get a look into the apartment they found the man lying on the ground having succumbed to his injuries, Maddrey said.

Two guns were reportedly recovered from the scene.

Below are the guns that were recovered inside the apartment at tonight’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/gqZBbMpPUa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 19, 2022

None of the officers who engaged the men were injured in the shootout. The investigation is ongoing.