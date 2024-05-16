Two NYPD cops indicted in sexual abuse of unconscious woman after night of drinking: DA

Two NYPD police officers were indicted on multiple sexual abuse charges stemming from an incident involving a heavily intoxicated woman who could barely stand up on her own after a night out in the Bronx, according to the district attorney.

The two cops, 31-year-old Christian Garcia and 39-year-old Julio Alcantara-Santiago, were drinking with the victim at the Zona de Cuba restaurant in the Concourse neighborhood after midnight on July 9, 2023, said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. Investigators said the woman got very intoxicated, unable to stand or walk on her own.

Surveillance video showed the two officers practically carry her out, holding the woman up by her arms, before bringing her into a nearby building. Prosecutors alleged that Garcia and Alcantara-Santiago performed sexual acts on the woman inside as she was unconscious, then ran off when she started to wake up.

The DA's office said the victim went to a hospital the next morning, where a rape kit was conducted. Medical testing identified DNA contributions from Garcia and Alcantara-Santiago on the victim after both men agreed to submit DNA samples.

"The alleged actions are reprehensible. The victim was incapacitated and physically helpless, unable to consent. Our office is providing services to the victim to help her through this," said DA Clark.

The cops were indicted Thursday on multiple charges including sex abuse and criminal sexual act. Attorney information for was not clear for either Garcia nor Alcantara-Santiago.

The next court appearance for the two was scheduled for Aug. 6.