Two Teen Students Shot Near Brooklyn High School: Police

By Chris Jose

Two teenagers were shot, one of whom was grazed in the head by a bullet, as gunfire rang out not far from a Brooklyn high school, officials said.

The shots were fired around 3 p.m. in the courtyard of a housing development at the intersection of Maujer Street and Humbolt Street in Williamsburg, according to FDNY officials. Seven shell casings could be seen on the ground at the scene afterward.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the stomach, police said, while an 19-year-old suffered a head injury after being grazed by a bullet. The school safety agents union told NBC New York that both students attended Grand Street Campus High School, which is just a block away from the scene of the shooting.

Both teens were rushed to the hospital, and both were expected to survive.

Neighbors described seeing large groups of teenagers outside the apartment building before the shooting — far more than normally are there after school. Police said it appeared the victims were targeted, but it wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

A search was underway for the shooter, who police said ran off wearing a ski mask along with a red and black jacket. Police have not yet identified a suspect and no arrests have yet been made.

