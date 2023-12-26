Jackson Heights

Two hurt in Queens hammer attack on Christmas: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A man and a woman were injured in a Queens attack involving a hammer during Christmas evening, according to police.

A 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were hit with a hammer in an assault around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 37th Avenue and 93rd Street in Jackson Heights, officials said.

What led up to the attack was not clear, but both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Queens. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police did not give any description regarding a possible suspect or a motive for the attack. An investigation is ongoing.

