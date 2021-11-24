Trump Organization COO Not Expected to Be Charged in Alleged Fraud Scheme Probe

What to Know The Trump Organization’s Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Calamari, whom NBC News previously said was under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney is not expected to be charged as a result of that inquiry, according to Calamari’s attorney.

Nicholas Gravante Jr., who represents Calamari tells NBC News in a statement, “I have been informed that, at present, they do not intend to charge him.”

In September, Calamari’s son, Matthew Calamari Jr. was called to testify before the Grand Jury hearing evidence in the probe into the former president and his company over whether they misled banks, insurance companies, or the State of New York on his tax returns as to the value of his properties or the internal financial workings of his company.

The decision to not charge Calamari, at least for the time being, was first reported today by the New York Times. A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance says the office declines to comment.

Calamari Jr., is also believed to face no threat of indictment because of his testimony and New York State law which says prosecutors cannot bring an indictment for any of the conduct they ask in front of the grand jury against the person testifying. Though, he could be charged if prosecutors and the grand jury believe that he perjured himself, though no law enforcement officials have suggested that’s the case.

The probe by Vance, which led to two Supreme Court fights and resulted in Trump having to turn over his tax returns has been ongoing since at least the summer of 2019.

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were charged in July in what prosecutors said was a sweeping, 15-year scheme to compensate top executives of former President Donald Trump's company “off the books” and help them avoid paying taxes.

The Trump Organization pleaded not guilty to charges that included tax fraud and falsifying business records. Weisselberg, 73, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and tax fraud charges, among others, after prosecutors accused him of personally avoiding taxes on $1.7 million of his income.

Prosecutors say it was an "orchestrated" scheme to compensate executives "off the books" to avoid taxes.

Vance has indicated he intends to conclude the investigation by the end of his term which expires on Dec. 31.