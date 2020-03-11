Trooper-Involved Shooting on Northern State Parkway

What to Know
The New York State Police are currently investigating a trooper-involved shooting on the Northern State Parkway near the Sagtikos Parkway in Suffolk County.
Authorities say the incident began just before 2:30 p.m. when troopers responded to a call of a person with a weapon on the Meadowbrook Parkway.
Troopers allegedly chased the suspect onto the Northern State Parkway -- and, for reasons still unclear, shot the suspect.
The suspect was wounded and taken to a local hospital. No troopers were injured in the incident.
The Northern State Parkway remains closed in both directions at Exit 42 and Exit 45 westbound as the investigation continues.
