Tree Splits Long Island Home in Two in Destructive Saturday Wind Storms

Damaging storms ripped through the tri-state Saturday afternoon, surprising many with wind gusts strong enough to tear down power lines and trees.

Midway through the system's surge across the region, tornado warnings were triggered for Long Island alerting its residents to the possible dangers ahead. (The last warning expired at 4:30 p.m.)

Amid destructive winds and possible tornados — none were confirmed by Saturday evening — trees and power lines were toppled, leaving a path of damage in the wake of the storms.

In Levittown, where early indications point to a significant amount of damage, a home on Clover Lane was nearly split in two by a large tree fallen on the property. Luckily, no one was home.

The tree was big enough to rip up part of the sidewalk along the front of the property.

The homeowner, who says the house was under construction and unoccupied, couldn't believe the state of his property.

"I couldn't believe it. It's a huge tree, you can see it's off the slab, it's crazy. This house has to be completely taken down and started over," Nick Barberio told News 4.

An SUV parked over on Hilltop Road was totaled after a tree came crashing through the middle of the vehicle.

Elsewhere in the area, winds knocked down a light pole onto a bus in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.