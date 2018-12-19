We laughed, we gasped, we grumbled and we shared it all with our friends. These are 10 of our most-watched tri-state videos of 2018. From the man who made off with $1.6 million dollars in gold, to the intern who caused a scene on the subway, to a massive food fight at a NJ Denny’s and a few soggy subways, these videos are a slice of life in the tri-state from 2018. Check them out below.

Hysterical Subway Rider Stuck on Delayed Train Wails About Being Late

Subway Rider Has Epic Meltdown During Delay-Plagued Commute

A woman screams hysterically about being late to her internship amid subway delays at the Nostrand Avenue station in Brooklyn during the morning rush Thursday. Credit: Adena Andrews (Published Friday, April 13, 2018)

Infamous Thief in $1 Million NYC Gold Bucket Heist Tells of Dramatic Escape From Country

Gold Bucket Bandit Describes His Great Escape

Julio Nivelo, the brazen thief who stole $1.6 million in gold off an armored truck in midtown Manhattan in September 2016, describes to News 4's Marc Santia his daring multi-country journey out of the U.S. and back to his native Ecuador as he went on the lam from NYPD. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

Cop Hurt as Cycling Mob Rides Wrong Way Through Streets, Attacks Drivers

Cell Video Shows Violent Mob Cycling Through NYC Streets

Cell phone video shows dozens of bicyclists riding the wrong way through streets in Chelsea on Saturday. Drivers say they damaged cars and one man says he was attacked by several cyclists. (Published Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018)

Eggs, Chairs Fly During Massive Brawl at NJ Denny's

Fight Breaks Out at New Jersey Restaurant

Police are looking for the brawlers involved in a wild melee in a New Jersey Denny's over the weekend that sent chairs crashing into plates of pancakes and diners ducking for cover. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Man Threatens to Call ICE When He Hears Workers Speaking Spanish in Midtown Cafe

Outrage Mounts Over White Man's Racial Rant at Midtown

A man buying lunch at a Midtown cafe threatened to call immigration enforcement on its workers — all because he heard them speaking Spanish. The woman who took video of his tirade tells News 4 what happened. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018)

Running Late to Meeting, Man Paddleboards Across Hudson in Business Suit, Dress Shoes

Man in Suit Paddleboards Across Hudson River

A man running late for a meeting hopped on a paddleboard across the Hudson River. (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

Flood Rat Holds On for Dear Life Amid Rushing Floodwaters in Subway

Rat Holds On Amid Rushing Floodwaters in Subway

Reddit user JacksonCheeseburger captured a soaked rat struggling in floodwaters at the 23rd Street subway station on the downtown 6 platform Tuesday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018)

Food Fight: Girl Slugged in Head With Chef Boyardee Can During Fight at NYC Grocery Store

Video Shows Man Hit Girl in NYC Store With Can of Food

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a man they want to find after he allegedly hit a girl over the head with a can of Chef Boyardee. (Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018)

Man Battles Waterfall to Get Up Subway Steps

Man Battles Waterfall to Get Out of NYC Subway Station

Crazy video taken at the 145th Street/Broadway subway station shows a man battling upstream to get out of the underground as water gushes down the station stairs. MTA staff told NBC 4 the City sewer drain was blocked, backing up to the point water flowed around the corner, on to the sidewalk and into the uptown station entrance. The video was taken after torrential rains hammered New York City Monday morning. Full story and forecast details here. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

Man in Suit Beats Down on Stranger in Times Square Subway Station

Man Attacks Fellow Straphanger in Subway Ambush