We laughed, we gasped, we grumbled and we shared it all with our friends. These are 10 of our most-watched tri-state videos of 2018. From the man who made off with $1.6 million dollars in gold, to the intern who caused a scene on the subway, to a massive food fight at a NJ Denny’s and a few soggy subways, these videos are a slice of life in the tri-state from 2018. Check them out below.
Hysterical Subway Rider Stuck on Delayed Train Wails About Being Late
Infamous Thief in $1 Million NYC Gold Bucket Heist Tells of Dramatic Escape From Country
Cop Hurt as Cycling Mob Rides Wrong Way Through Streets, Attacks Drivers
Eggs, Chairs Fly During Massive Brawl at NJ Denny's
Man Threatens to Call ICE When He Hears Workers Speaking Spanish in Midtown Cafe
Running Late to Meeting, Man Paddleboards Across Hudson in Business Suit, Dress Shoes
Flood Rat Holds On for Dear Life Amid Rushing Floodwaters in Subway
Food Fight: Girl Slugged in Head With Chef Boyardee Can During Fight at NYC Grocery Store
Man Battles Waterfall to Get Up Subway Steps
Man in Suit Beats Down on Stranger in Times Square Subway Station