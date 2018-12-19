Top 10 Shocking, Incredible and Hilarious Tri-State Videos of 2018 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Top 10 Shocking, Incredible and Hilarious Tri-State Videos of 2018

This year we saw everything from a shrieking intern on the subway to a man paddleboarding across the Hudson in a suit

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 10 Shocking, Incredible and Hilarious Tri-State Videos of 2018

    We laughed, we gasped, we grumbled and we shared it all with our friends. These are 10 of our most-watched tri-state videos of 2018. From the man who made off with $1.6 million dollars in gold, to the intern who caused a scene on the subway, to a massive food fight at a NJ Denny’s and a few soggy subways, these videos are a slice of life in the tri-state from 2018. Check them out below.

    Hysterical Subway Rider Stuck on Delayed Train Wails About Being Late

    Subway Rider Has Epic Meltdown During Delay-Plagued CommuteSubway Rider Has Epic Meltdown During Delay-Plagued Commute

    A woman screams hysterically about being late to her internship amid subway delays at the Nostrand Avenue station in Brooklyn during the morning rush Thursday. Credit: Adena Andrews

    (Published Friday, April 13, 2018)

    Infamous Thief in $1 Million NYC Gold Bucket Heist Tells of Dramatic Escape From Country

    Gold Bucket Bandit Describes His Great EscapeGold Bucket Bandit Describes His Great Escape

    Julio Nivelo, the brazen thief who stole $1.6 million in gold off an armored truck in midtown Manhattan in September 2016, describes to News 4's Marc Santia his daring multi-country journey out of the U.S. and back to his native Ecuador as he went on the lam from NYPD.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

    Cop Hurt as Cycling Mob Rides Wrong Way Through Streets, Attacks Drivers

    Cell Video Shows Violent Mob Cycling Through NYC StreetsCell Video Shows Violent Mob Cycling Through NYC Streets

    Cell phone video shows dozens of bicyclists riding the wrong way through streets in Chelsea on Saturday. Drivers say they damaged cars and one man says he was attacked by several cyclists.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018)

    Eggs, Chairs Fly During Massive Brawl at NJ Denny's

    Fight Breaks Out at New Jersey RestaurantFight Breaks Out at New Jersey Restaurant

    Police are looking for the brawlers involved in a wild melee in a New Jersey Denny's over the weekend that sent chairs crashing into plates of pancakes and diners ducking for cover.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

    Man Threatens to Call ICE When He Hears Workers Speaking Spanish in Midtown Cafe

    Outrage Mounts Over White Man's Racial Rant at MidtownOutrage Mounts Over White Man's Racial Rant at Midtown

    A man buying lunch at a Midtown cafe threatened to call immigration enforcement on its workers — all because he heard them speaking Spanish. The woman who took video of his tirade tells News 4 what happened. Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018)

    Running Late to Meeting, Man Paddleboards Across Hudson in Business Suit, Dress Shoes

    Man in Suit Paddleboards Across Hudson RiverMan in Suit Paddleboards Across Hudson River

    A man running late for a meeting hopped on a paddleboard across the Hudson River.

    (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

    Flood Rat Holds On for Dear Life Amid Rushing Floodwaters in Subway

    Rat Holds On Amid Rushing Floodwaters in SubwayRat Holds On Amid Rushing Floodwaters in Subway

    Reddit user JacksonCheeseburger captured a soaked rat struggling in floodwaters at the 23rd Street subway station on the downtown 6 platform Tuesday afternoon.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018)

    Food Fight: Girl Slugged in Head With Chef Boyardee Can During Fight at NYC Grocery Store 

    Video Shows Man Hit Girl in NYC Store With Can of FoodVideo Shows Man Hit Girl in NYC Store With Can of Food

    Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a man they want to find after he allegedly hit a girl over the head with a can of Chef Boyardee.

    (Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018)

    Man Battles Waterfall to Get Up Subway Steps

    Man Battles Waterfall to Get Out of NYC Subway StationMan Battles Waterfall to Get Out of NYC Subway Station

    Crazy video taken at the 145th Street/Broadway subway station shows a man battling upstream to get out of the underground as water gushes down the station stairs. MTA staff told NBC 4 the City sewer drain was blocked, backing up to the point water flowed around the corner, on to the sidewalk and into the uptown station entrance. The video was taken after torrential rains hammered New York City Monday morning. Full story and forecast details here.

    (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

    Man in Suit Beats Down on Stranger in Times Square Subway Station

    Man Attacks Fellow Straphanger in Subway AmbushMan Attacks Fellow Straphanger in Subway Ambush

    The NYPD is looking for a well-dressed man caught on camera pummeling a stranger on a subway platform in Times Square last week. 

     

     

    (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us