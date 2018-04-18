Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a man they want to find after he allegedly hit a girl over the head with a can of Chef Boyardee. (Published 2 hours ago)

Video Shows Man Hit Girl in NYC Store With Can of Food

Food fight!

An argument inside a Bronx grocery store turned violent after a man grabbed a container of canned food and slugged a teen girl in the head.

Police say on March 2, a 25-year-old suspect had gotten into a dispute with a 14-year-old girl inside Fm Deli Grocery Corp on East 163rd Street in Morrisania. The NYPD didn’t say what the argument was over, but they said the suspect grabbed a can of Chef Boyardee and hit the teenager in the head, cutting it.

The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

The NYPD released surveillance footage from inside the store that shows the man charging at the girl with the metal can in his hand and wailing away on the girl.

Police say the mustached man was last seen wearing a dark blue coat and gray sweatpants. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.